Johnson played 40 minutes on Tuesday, stopping 15 of 16 shots in the Blues 5-3 loss to Dallas.

It's an encouraging start for Johnson, who is expected to back up Jake Allen in 2018-19. The 32-year-old journeyman netminder will hope to settle into his role with the Blues and should Allen falter at any point this season, it'll be Johnson expected to pick up the slack.

