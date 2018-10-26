Blues' Chad Johnson: Appears in relief
Johnson replaced starter Jake Allen in the second period of Thursday's loss to the Blue Jackets. He allowed three goals on 11 shots.
Unfortunately for Johnson, the Blues came back late and scored their fourth goal, leaving the loss hanging around his neck and not Allen's. Johnson may get another shot in the blue paint soon, as Allen is off his worst start ever and the Blues will get desperate soon.
