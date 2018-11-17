Blues' Chad Johnson: Commanding crease Saturday
Johnson will start in goal Saturday night against the Sharks in San Jose, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Considering Johnson fashioned a 33-save shutout over the Sharks on Nov. 9, Blues coach Mike Yeo is confident that his backup goalie can double up on his success against Team Teal, even though this one will be held at the Shark Tank. Johnson's made four starts and has appeared in six games, but this counts as his first assignment away from St. Louis this season.
