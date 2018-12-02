Johnson was shelled for six goals on 44 shots Saturday, suffering a 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes.

Only seven Arizona skaters were held off the scoresheet in this one, with Johnson facing 18 more shots than counterpart Adin Hill. The Blues had the disadvantage of playing their second road game in as many nights, but Johnson has permitted exactly six goals in each of his last two starts, and you'd have to rewind to his Nov. 9 shutout over the Sharks to see the last time Johnson skated off with a victory. The journeyman might appeal to Jake Allen owners as an insurance option of sorts, but no one should be excited about Johnson's 2-6-0 record, 3.51 GAA and .889 save percentage through nine games.