Blues' Chad Johnson: Dazzles again
Johnson stopped the 33 shots in a 4-0 shutout victory against the Sharks on Friday.
Making his second straight start, Johnson impressed again and recorded his second win of the season. In the last two games, Johnson has stopped 76 of 77 shots (.987 save percentage), giving the Blues two much-needed victories. With this hot streak, don't be surprised if the Blues continue to start Johnson instead of Jake Allen, who's struggled to the tune of a 3.99 GAA this season. Johnson is 2-2-0 with a .941 save percentage and 1.83 GAA in five appearances.
