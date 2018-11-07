Blues' Chad Johnson: Dazzles in 4-1 win
Johnson allowed one goal on 39 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
His first two appearances were rough, but in his last two games, Johnson has stopped 43 of 44 shots (.977 save percentage). Owners still need to see a larger sample size to trust Johnson, but with this hot streak, he could challenge starter Jake Allen for more minutes. Allen has struggled with a 3.99 GAA this season.
