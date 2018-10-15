Blues' Chad Johnson: Dinged with three goals against Ducks
Johnson coughed up three goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim.
Entering the third period, Johnson had allowed just one goal on 21 shots and was granted a 2-1 lead. He would let two slip by him in the third, including an Andrew Cogliano power-play score. Sunday's start was Johnson's St. Louis debut, and he's now suited up for seven different teams in his nine-year NHL career. He should continue being a serviceable backup to Jake Allen but won't see enough action to make him fantasy relevant in most leagues.
