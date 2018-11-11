Johnson will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Wild.

Johnson's coming off a 33-save shutout versus the Sharks, and he's allowed just one goal on the 72 shots over the last two games. Coach Mike Yeo is rewarding Johnson for his efforts with his third consecutive start, leaving the usual starter Jake Allen on the bench again. Johnson has likely earned himself more starts in the future much like Carter Hutton did in St. Louis last year.