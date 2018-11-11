Blues' Chad Johnson: Earns third straight start
Johnson will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Wild.
Johnson's coming off a 33-save shutout versus the Sharks, and he's allowed just one goal on the 72 shots over the last two games. Coach Mike Yeo is rewarding Johnson for his efforts with his third consecutive start, leaving the usual starter Jake Allen on the bench again. Johnson has likely earned himself more starts in the future much like Carter Hutton did in St. Louis last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...