Blues' Chad Johnson: Enters in relief again
Johnson replaced injured starter Jake Allen during Saturday's 7-3 win over Chicago.
Johnson was called into action after Allen was forced off the ice due to injury. Johnson stopped all five shots he faced and could see his time in goal increase if Allen's injury proves to be serious.
