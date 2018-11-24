Johnson will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Jets, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Johnson struggled in his last start last Saturday against the Sharks, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. The 32-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and secure his third win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Jets team that's 8-2-2 at home this season.