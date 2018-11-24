Blues' Chad Johnson: Facing Jets
Johnson will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Jets, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Johnson struggled in his last start last Saturday against the Sharks, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. The 32-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and secure his third win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Jets team that's 8-2-2 at home this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...