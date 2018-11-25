Blues' Chad Johnson: Gets hook against Jets
Johnson stopped only 19 of 25 shots before getting pulled late in the second period of Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Jets.
Patrik Laine's fourth goal of the game gave Winnipeg a 6-2 lead with just under four minutes left in the second period, and it proved to be the final straw for Johnson. Jake Allen didn't fare much better in relief, though, as Laine got a puck past him too early in the third. Johnson has now lost three straight starts, posting a putrid .819 save percentage over that stretch, and the 32-year-old's playing time could be about to dry up almost completely -- after a back-to-back set next weekend, the Blues don't play on consecutive nights again until the first week of January.
