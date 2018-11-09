Johnson will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Sharks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against the Hurricanes, stopping 38 of 39 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 victory. The journeyman netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 3.33 goals per game on the road this season, seventh in the NHL.