Johnson will get the starting nod for Tuesday's preseason meeting with Dallas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While initial reports indication Jake Allen (back) will be ready for Opening Night against the Jets, in the event the No. 1 is unable to give it a go, Johnson should prove a capable stand in. The journeyman netminder has logged time with seven different organizations over his eight-year NHL career -- almost exclusively as the backup.