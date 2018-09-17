Blues' Chad Johnson: In goal Tuesday
Johnson will get the starting nod for Tuesday's preseason meeting with Dallas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
While initial reports indication Jake Allen (back) will be ready for Opening Night against the Jets, in the event the No. 1 is unable to give it a go, Johnson should prove a capable stand in. The journeyman netminder has logged time with seven different organizations over his eight-year NHL career -- almost exclusively as the backup.
