Blues' Chad Johnson: Looking to rebound Saturday
Johnson will guard the road crease Saturday in Arizona, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Johnson watched Jake Allen topple the Avalanche in overtime Friday, and he'll be hoping for a similar result here in Arizona. The Coyotes average just 2.46 goals per game, so this is a good opportunity for the backup goalie to get back on track after allowing 13 goals in losing each of his past three starts.
