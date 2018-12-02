Johnson will guard the road crease Saturday in Arizona, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Johnson watched Jake Allen topple the Avalanche in overtime Friday, and he'll be hoping for a similar result here in Arizona. The Coyotes average just 2.46 goals per game, so this is a good opportunity for the backup goalie to get back on track after allowing 13 goals in losing each of his past three starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories