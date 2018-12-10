Johnson was called upon in relief Sunday and proceeded to stop 12 of 15 shots in a 6-1 home loss to the Canucks.

Johnson ended up replacing Jake Allen with 5:55 remaining in the first period, and while the St. Louis backup allowed three goals of his own, he was the victim of two bad bounces and a beautiful tic-tac-toe sequence to benefit Vancouver. A Blackhawks loss put Chicago in the cellar of the Central Division standings, but the Notes are just one step above at 10-14-4 -- at least in shallow leagues, this makes it difficult to roster Allen, let alone Johnson as the team's chief backup.