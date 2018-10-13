Blues' Chad Johnson: Penciled in for Blues debut Sunday
Johnson will make his Blues debut against the Ducks as Sunday's home starter, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Johnson has a wealth of experience as a backup netminder, posting a 153-78-61 record, 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage between six clubs over an eight-year span. Since he is such a well-traveled veteran, we expect that Johnson will have no problems settling in with a competitive Blues team behind traditional starter Jake Allen.
