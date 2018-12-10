Blues' Chad Johnson: Placed on waivers
The Blues placed Johnson on waivers Monday following the team's embarrassing 6-1 home loss to Vancouver the previous night.
Considering Johnson has gone over a month without a win, this move should come as little surprise. The 32-year-old has posted a 2-6-0 record so far this season and has not played well by any standard. If unclaimed, the veteran backstop will report to AHL San Antonio.
