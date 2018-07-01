Blues' Chad Johnson: Signs with third team in three years
Johnson inked a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Blues on Sunday.
Johnson finished the 2017-18 season with the worst stats of his career, posting a .891 save percentage and 3.55 GAA on the way to a 10-17-3 record. The 32-year-old will back up Jake Allen, but expect Johnson to get plenty of chances if Allen struggles, which is a consistent trait of his.
