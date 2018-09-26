Blues' Chad Johnson: Solid in third period
Johnson allowed one goal on 15 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Capitals.
Johnson was scored on 52 seconds into the third frame, but he bounced back by being perfect the rest of the way, including stopping seven power-play shots. The journeyman has had a stellar preseason, steering away 49 of 51 shots. His admirable play is necessary for the Blues in case Jake Allen suffers another rough patch.
