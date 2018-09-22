Johnson stopped all 20 shots he faced in Friday's 3-0 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.

Two first-period power-play goals gave Johnson more than enough of a cushion to record the win against a Columbus exhibition roster lacking most of its top players. With Jake Allen still dealing with back spasms, there's a chance Johnson opens the regular season as the Blues' starting goalie, but more than likely the 32-year-old will settle into the No. 2 role -- albeit a No. 2 who gets more work than a typical backup.