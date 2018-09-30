Johnson allowed four goals on 19 shots faced during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Johnson came on in relief of starter Jake Allen near the end of the first period. The 32-year-old will likely start 2018-19 on the bench, but could be a sneaky add if Allen struggles or is revisited by the back issues that sidelined him earlier in training camp so monitor St. Louis' crease carefully in the early going.