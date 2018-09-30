Blues' Chad Johnson: Surrenders four goals in Sunday loss
Johnson allowed four goals on 19 shots faced during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Johnson came on in relief of starter Jake Allen near the end of the first period. The 32-year-old will likely start 2018-19 on the bench, but could be a sneaky add if Allen struggles or is revisited by the back issues that sidelined him earlier in training camp so monitor St. Louis' crease carefully in the early going.
More News
-
Blues' Chad Johnson: Solid in third period•
-
Blues' Chad Johnson: Stonewalls Jackets in preseason win•
-
Blues' Chad Johnson: Teed up for Friday's contest•
-
Blues' Chad Johnson: Allows one goal in loss•
-
Blues' Chad Johnson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Chad Johnson: Signs with third team in three years•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...