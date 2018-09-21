Blues' Chad Johnson: Teed up for Friday's contest
Johnson is scheduled to play the whole preseason game Friday, taking on the Blue Jackets at home, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Johnson fared reasonably well in his battle with the Stars on Tuesday, as he halted 15 of 16 shots over 40 minutes of a 5-3 loss. He's shaping up to be the No. 2 netminder behind Jake Allen for St. Louis this season, but it's worth noting that he drew 40, 36 and 29 starts, respectively, over the last three season between the Flames and Sabres to show that he can handle more work than the typical backup.
