Johnson allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 4-0 victory against the Sharks on Saturday.

Owners thinking -- the same as Blues coach Mike Yeo -- that Johnson would be able to replicate his success against the Sharks after he shut them out at home on Nov. 9 are probably kicking themselves. It started out well, but beginning with a Sharks power-play marker early in the second period, San Jose scored three times in less than five minutes. The Sharks added an insurance goal in the third. Johnson is 2-4-0 with a .916 save percentage and 2.41 GAA.