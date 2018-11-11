Johnson allowed three goals on 18 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

After stopping all eight shots he faced in the first period, Johnson allowed three goals on just 10 shots in the final two periods combined. It's certainly a disappointing effort for the 32-year-old, especially given the small workload he was given. Johnson had allowed just one goal on 72 shots in his previous two starts.

