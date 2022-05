Lindgren was recalled from AHL Springfield on Sunday.

With Jordan Binnington suffering a knee injury Saturday that will keep him out for at least the remainder of Round 2 against Colorado, Lindgren was summoned to presumably back up Ville Husso. Lindgren featured in five games at the top level this season, going a perfect 5-0-0 with a stingy 1.22 GAA and sparkling .958 save percentage. The Blues' starting netminder for Game 4 on Monday has not been named.