Lindgren signed a one-year, two-way deal with St. Louis on Thursday.
The addition of Lindgren is nothing more than a depth move as he is unlikely to challenge Ville Husso for the No. 1 spot on the Blues' roster. Even if he did manage to make the Opening Night roster, Lindgren would see minimal usage behind started Jordan Binnington.
