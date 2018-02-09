Butler was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.

This transaction is a direct response to news that defenseman Joel Edmundson will miss six weeks to repair a broken forearm. Butler was waived by the Blues ahead of the season, but he went unclaimed and ended up logging 47 games with the AHL's Rampage, adding eight goals and 15 assists preceding the latest call-up to the big stage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories