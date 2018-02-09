Blues' Chris Butler: Added to NHL roster
Butler was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.
This transaction is a direct response to news that defenseman Joel Edmundson will miss six weeks to repair a broken forearm. Butler was waived by the Blues ahead of the season, but he went unclaimed and ended up logging 47 games with the AHL's Rampage, adding eight goals and 15 assists preceding the latest call-up to the big stage.
More News
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Placed on waivers•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Exits Saturday's contest with facial laceration•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Sticking around for two more years•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Reassigned to AHL on Monday•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Ascends to big club Sunday•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Assigned to minors Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...