Blues' Chris Butler: Ascends to top level
Butler was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.
Butler isn't a viable fantasy option in the first place, but Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) is expected to sit out Saturday, and the Blues want to ensure that they at least have seven defensemen available for a game against the Predators.
