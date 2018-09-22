Blues' Chris Butler: Available on waivers
Butler was waived by the Blues on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Butler has been waived numerous times in his career. Even in the likely event that he goes unclaimed and subsequently assigned to AHL San Antonio, there's no fantasy value in a guy toiling in the minor league.
