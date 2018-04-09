Butler was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday.

Now that the Blues' season has come to a close after losing a winner-take-all matchup with Colorado in game 82, Butler will join San Antonio for the final three games of their campaign. The 31-year-old defender spent six games with his hometown Blues in 2017-18, failing to record a point.

