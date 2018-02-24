Blues' Chris Butler: Demoted on Saturday
Butler was returned to AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Butler's only drawn into two NHL games this season, posting a minus-3 rating over that span. He's clearly someone to avoid in all fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Added to NHL roster•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Placed on waivers•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Exits Saturday's contest with facial laceration•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Sticking around for two more years•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Reassigned to AHL on Monday•
-
Blues' Chris Butler: Ascends to big club Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...