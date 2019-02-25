Blues' Chris Butler: Drops to minors
Butler was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Butler was a healthy scratch in nine of 10 games since being called up, so his services clearly weren't essential at the top level. The veteran blueliner needed to be sent down at some point Monday in order to be eligible for AHL playoffs, and he'll likely stick there for a while since the Blues acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...