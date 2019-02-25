Butler was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Butler was a healthy scratch in nine of 10 games since being called up, so his services clearly weren't essential at the top level. The veteran blueliner needed to be sent down at some point Monday in order to be eligible for AHL playoffs, and he'll likely stick there for a while since the Blues acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Ducks.