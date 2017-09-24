Butler left Saturday's preseason game against the Stars in the third period after taking a puck to the face, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues' coaching staff didn't have an update on Butler's status following Saturday's contest, so it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. Either way, the 30-year-old blueliner wasn't going to be in consideration for a spot on St. Louis' Opening Night roster, so fantasy owners don't need to concern themselves with his status.