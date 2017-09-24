Blues' Chris Butler: Exits Saturday's contest with facial laceration
Butler left Saturday's preseason game against the Stars in the third period after taking a puck to the face, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues' coaching staff didn't have an update on Butler's status following Saturday's contest, so it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. Either way, the 30-year-old blueliner wasn't going to be in consideration for a spot on St. Louis' Opening Night roster, so fantasy owners don't need to concern themselves with his status.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...