Butler was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.

Butler ascends to the parent club in the wake of a lower-body injury to Jordan Schmaltz, who came up lame in Friday's road game against the Golden Knights. This is mostly a heads up for fans of the Blues, as fantasy owners have very little use for Butler as he's only drawn into two NHL games this season, with a minus-3 rating and his failing to record any points thus far.