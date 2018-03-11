Blues' Chris Butler: Going back to AHL San Antonio
Butler was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Saturday.
Butler was an emergency call up before Saturday's game against the Kings, and now that the game has come and gone he's going back down to the minors. The 31-year-old hasn't seen regular NHL action since the 2014-15 season, so even if he gets called up again it won't move the fantasy needle.
