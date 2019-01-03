Blues' Chris Butler: Moved to minors
The Blues sent Butler to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday after he cleared waivers.
Butler recorded a plus-four rating to go along with two points in 12 games with the Blues this season, but his omission from the lineup the last two games may have been the writing on the wall. He will return to AHL San Antonio, where he's notched 10 points in 24 games, and await his next opportunity.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...