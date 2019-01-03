The Blues sent Butler to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday after he cleared waivers.

Butler recorded a plus-four rating to go along with two points in 12 games with the Blues this season, but his omission from the lineup the last two games may have been the writing on the wall. He will return to AHL San Antonio, where he's notched 10 points in 24 games, and await his next opportunity.

