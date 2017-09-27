Play

Butler (face) was waived Wednesday.

A career journeyman, Butler was able to crack the St. Louis lineup for one game last season, while spending the rest of his campaign with AHL Chicago. More of a stay-at-home defender, Butler won't contribute much at the offensive end, but could be a useful depth option for the organization should he clear waivers and be sent to the minors.

