Blues' Chris Butler: Recalled by Blues
Butler was promoted from AHL San Antonio on Monday.
The 32-year-old defenseman has two goals and 10 points in 23 games with AHL San Antonio this season. It will be Butler's first NHL action since earlier in the year. The veteran rearguard appeared in St. Louis' first two games of 2018-19.
