Butler was promoted from AHL San Antonio on emergency conditions Saturday.

Butler will join the Blues as insurance for Saturday's matchup versus the Kings, suggesting one of the blueliners could miss the contest. If he winds up in the press box, Butler would likely be returned to his AHL squad afterward. Considering he owns no points in just two games and averaged just 7:21 of ice time with the Blues this season, the 31-year-old's status shouldn't be of much concern.