Blues' Chris Butler: Sent back to minors
Butler was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
After scoring a goal and firing four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks, Butler was sent to minors since Jakub Jerabek's work visa concerns were cleared up.
