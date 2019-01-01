Blues' Chris Butler: Sent to waiver wire
Butler was waived by the Blues on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Well, that's not the way to ring in the New Year, but the reality is that Butler has made a minimal impact with the Blues since he joined the club in 2014-15. The defenseman has supplied four goals and seven helpers for the Notes over a five-year span, and it's entirely possible that he'll pass through waivers unclaimed and sync up with AHL San Antonio, the minor-league affiliate for the Blues.
