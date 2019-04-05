Blues' Chris Thorburn: Back with parent club
Thorburn was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday, Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site reports.
Thorburn was waived by the Blues on Oct. 1, then spent almost all of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL San Antonio. The Ontario native logged seven points through 40 games in the minors this season and looks to stay on the team throughout their postseason run.
