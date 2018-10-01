Blues' Chris Thorburn: Cut by Blues
Thorburn was waived by the Blues on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Thorburn played just 50 games last season and averaged 7:02 per outing, so the move was expected, especially with how well the Blues' prospects performed in training camp. He's the definition of an enforcer with eight fighting majors and seven points last season.
