Thorburn was waived by the Blues on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

St. Louis acquired Nikita Soshnikov (lower body) from the Maple Leafs on Feb. 15, and he's since been activated from injured reserve. As a result, Thorburn has been deemed expendable. After all, the depth winger only has four assists representing his point total through 33 games at hockey's highest level this season. It's safe to pass over him in the fantasy realm.