Blues' Chris Thorburn: Fighting for roster spot
Thorburn has zero points and a minus-1 rating through two preseason games.
Thorburn is accustomed to his job being in jeopardy, as he was waived at the trade deadline last season but went unclaimed and returned to the Blues' roster. The 35-year-old played 50 games last season and averaged just 7:02 of ice time, recording seven points and eight fighting majors. The Blues have young forwards itching for bottom-six minutes, so the team may not be able to hang onto Thorburn for Opening Night.
