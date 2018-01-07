Thorburn is suiting up for Sunday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The veteran enforcer hasn't played since Dec. 29 against the Stars, and the Blues are looking to shake things up after getting beat 6-3 by the Flyers on Saturday. Thorburn's physical play -- 43 hits and three fights through 23 games -- could be the spark in the second half of back-to-back matchups for the Blues.