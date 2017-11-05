Blues' Chris Thorburn: Minus-two performance
Thorburn recorded two hits and one blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 victory over Toronto.
This was only Thorburn's sixth game of the season he's played in, and he's still been held without a point thus far -- in fact, the last point he notched was Jan. 18 during last season's tilt against Winnipeg. The 34-year-old will likely continue splitting games between the bench and fourth line, and will try for his first point of the 2017-18 season Tuesday against New Jersey.
