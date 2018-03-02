Thorburn did not practice Friday due to illness, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thorburn should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Stars until more information surfaces. Even if he's ultimately able to go for the Blues, Thorburn doesn't see much ice time -- 7:10 per game -- and remains off the fantasy radar in nearly all fantasy formats.

