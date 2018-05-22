Thorburn averaged just 7:02 of ice time during 2017-18, and potted one goal and six assists through 50 games of action.

Although Thorburn's never been much of a point producer -- his career high is 19 -- he's now gone two seasons without clearing the double-digit mark, all while averaging less than 7:15 of ice time. Nonetheless, the ex-Atlanta Thrasher has still still kept up his physical numbers and maintained an enforcer mentality, totaling 99 hits and 60 penalty minutes during the campaign, but it still seems we're beginning to see the twilight of his 13 year career. Thorburn is due back in St. Louis for 2018-19, and likely will split time between the press box and ice once again.