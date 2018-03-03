Thorburn (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Stars, per the NHL roster report.

Thorburn missed Friday's practice session due to an illness, but it won't prevent him from drawing in for Saturday's contest. However, his availability shouldn't have a large overall impact on fantasy decisions given that the winger averages fewer than 10 minutes of ice time per contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories